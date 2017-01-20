From left: Goodman Fielder (Fiji) Limited Chris Zaayman, Karl Te Nana, George Greagan, a staff member of Goodman Fielder International (Fiji) Limited, Lote Tuqiri and Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort general manager Peter Hopgood during the launch at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort. Photo: Waisea Nasokia

The hosting of the Mana Whey Fiji Coral Coast Sevens is an incentive for the hoteliers based on the Coral Coast, says Peter Hopgood.

Mr Hopgood is the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Coral Coast chapter and Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, Korotogo, general manager.

He made the comment during the tournament launch at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort on Wednesday.

“Having events such as the Coral Coast 7s really assist us as hoteliers in these quiet times,” Mr Hopgood said.

“We are one of the Coral Coast resorts that are very proud to work with the FRU and the sponsors and also the Nadroga Rugby Union.

“We all know that Nadroga is the universe of rugby in Fiji; this is where it all comes from.”

Mr Hopgood acknowledged the tournament director Nick Jordan and co-founder Jay White and all the co-sponsors for their support.

“I worked together with Jay White and we said let us put a 7s tournament on where we can attract people to Fiji and but more importantly to the Coral Coast,” he said.

“It was a slow undertaking and we started of slow.

“I really must say it is the number one domestic tournament in the whole of Fiji.

“For all this young kids one day they want to be part of that Nadroga rugby club, they want to be part of the Fiji national team and by having this Coral Coast 7s is what we are talking about.”

Goodman Fielder (Fiji) International general manager, Chris Zaayman, said they were also in full support of grassroot rugby in the country.

He added their support began with the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2010 with the sponsorship of bags of chicken and grew to be the major sponsor for the event.

“We are actually happy to grab the main sponsorship and so we are really happy to be here. So we hope that we could help with the exposure that the students enjoy. I thank all those behind the scene,” he said.

Edited by: IVAMERE NATARO

