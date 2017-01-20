Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Car Set Alight Beside Home as Mother, Daughter Sleep

January 20
12:00 2017
A woman and her two children escaped being burnt in their home after her vehicle, parked inside the porch area was allegedly set alight early Wednesday morning.

Sushil Lata, 39, her 23-year-old daughter Priya and 18-year-old son Rohan were at home at Viseisei Back Road, near Saweni in Lautoka.

Mrs Lata and her children live in the three-bedroom concrete home.

 

What happened

The vehicle, a Toyota A 100, was burnt out in the boot area but more of the fire seemed to have been concentrated around the cover where the fuel is filled.

Mrs Lata’s sister, Suman Lata, who lives not far away said her sister called her while they were trying to extinguish the fire.

According to Suman, her sister said she and her daughter were asleep while her son was still awake using the internet.

“At around 1.20am, just before Rohan turned in, he heard something like water being splashed around on the porch,” Suman said.

“When he came towards the sitting room and opened the curtain, the back part of the car was on fire and he started yelling and waking his mum and sister up,” she said.

“They grabbed the hose and started spraying the car which luckily did not explode otherwise it would have set the house on fire with those inside.”

Suman said Police arrived with the National Fire Authority not long after.

The roof for the porch was still blackened at the spot where the car was parked.

“They kept thinking that if they were asleep and the car exploded then they could have been burnt alive,” Suman said.

Mrs Lata and her two children were not at home yesterday and could not be reached for comment.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations into the incident were being carried out.

 

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback:  charles.chambers@fijisun.com.fj

Car Set Alight
