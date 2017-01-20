Coconut Wireless, 20th January 2017
Heartless selfies
Jackâ€™s of Fiji garment factory was on fire yesterday and brought the Jetset Town to a standstill.Â Our hearts go out to those whose jobs may be on the line.
Families were distraught yet we have some heartless people taking selfies and smiling in front of the burning building. Such fools! (See P16 for report).
The good, the bad, the worst
A public address (PA) system announced that a taxi was waiting at the gate with some baggage left behind by some passengers who had boarded an inter-island ferry. The driver deserves the praise.
But some taxi drivers are tarnishing the reputation of business at the expense of those trying to paint a good one.
In one recent incident, baggage was never returned. In another, a taxi driver helped offload the shopping leaving the customer quite astonished as to how the shopping was less after the taxi took off.
And in a more appalling act, a taxi driver was seen relieving himself on a paved road drainage in an industrial area in full public view.
