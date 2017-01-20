Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Cosmos Logistics Holds Cocktail Party For Customers, Suppliers

Guests at the party with managing director for Cosmo Logistics, Pravin Dutt (right).
January 20
12:00 2017
Cosmo Logistics held a cocktail party on Wednesday night for its customers and suppliers.

“This cocktail is to thank all the customers and suppliers for believing in us and continuing with our growth in Fiji and New Zealand,” said Cosmo Logistics managing director, Pravin Dutt.

Cosmo Logistics is a logistics and a freight forwarding company. It serves customers with freight inward and outward cargoes, customs clearance and cartage.

It provides air and sea freight services from Asia and Trans-Tasman to Fiji. It also provides Customs clearance and in house cartage, project work logistics, consultation and warehousing services.

The New Zealand-based company, according to Mr Dutt, began operation in Fiji in September last year with a $400,000 investment for both their offices in Suva and Lautoka.

“We have turned a year old but I have 27 years of industry experience and have a dedicated staff who are skilled in the line of work that we do,” he said.

“We have confidence in the Fiji market and we have spent the entire 27 years serving our customers with honesty and loyalty.” Mr Dutt added they were considering branching out and investing in a new property.

“We are looking at buying a property and that would cost millions of dollars. But we will also be investing in our Suva office because it is our main headquarters.”

He said they faced stiff competition from other service providers, a surge in import business led to carriers having space issues, port congestion and peak surcharge.

Cosmo logistics has 15 staff members and is looking to recruit more skilled workers this year.

Edited By: Farzana Nisha

Feedback:  ivamere.nataro@fijisun.com.fj

