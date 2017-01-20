(front) Christina Titabu at the Banaban Virgin Coconut Oil Factory on Rabi Island. Photo: Josaia Ralago

The Virgin Coconut Oil factory on Rabi Island is a main source of income for women on the island.

And within two years, it has provided income for most women, especially when they supply coconuts to the factory.

The factory’s operations manager, Terikano Takesau, said apart from this, those women were occasionally employed at the factory when there was a need for extra labourers.

“The main initiative for the setting up of the factory was to assist women in securing a source of income,” Ms Takesau said.

“And they have been active in ensuring that the factory never ran short of raw materials through the coconut they supplied every day, in which they also benefit.”

She said the women even took boat trips to the other side of the island to secure coconuts after Tropical Cyclone Winston because there was a shortage of coconuts where they lived.

Ms Takesau said securing funds for the business was a difficult task at first, but afterwards the factory began to flourish.

“While this factory was opened in 2014, the business started rolling out some months after, so we are still going on to the second year of business,” Ms Takesau said.

“In our first year, we managed to earn $50,000 inclusive of our all our expenses.

“But we can witness that the business is slowly building up and at a stage where we know that we would be able to expand in the next five to 10 years.

“This would also give us the opportunity to fund much-needed projects on the island in the future.”

The factory has six labourers and buys coconuts from the Women of Rabi.

EDITED BY: IVAMERE NATARO