FHRI Launches Human Resource Practitioners Awards, Dates Set

Fiji Human Resources Institute (FHRI) president Kameli Batiweti (wearing red shirt, standing far right) with other Human Resource practitioners of companies in Suva who were at the FHRI Human Resource Practitioner’s Awards launch at Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation in Suva yesterday. Photo: JONE LUVENITOGA.
January 20
12:05 2017
The Fiji Human Resources Institute (FHRI) has launched FHRI Human Resource Practitioners  Awards yesterday.

Speaking at the launch, FHRI president, Kameli Batiweti said the purpose of the awards was to recognise exceptional human resource practitioners and organisations.

“These exceptional individuals and organisations recognise human resource as a success business partner and strive to ensure that the function is a value adding function to the business,” Mr Batiweti said.

He added a committee would be set up to assess all nominations received.

He also said FHRI was eager to receive stories of inspirational individuals and organisations.

He said: “These awards are intended to generate a positive ripple effect on other individuals and organisations to strive towards human resource best practices in their organisation.”

Mr Batiweti said FHRI would definitely increase the categories from next year.

“This year we have three categories, but this not a fixed number. We will definitely increase the categories,” he said.

“The three categories will have gold, silver and bronze medal recipients which will set a benchmark for the awards.”

He said FHRI was also pleased with their sponsors.

“BSP Life, BSP Bank and BSP Finance have been very supportive towards our convention and our awards and I would like to thank them for the support.”

The closing date of nominations for these awards is 14th of April and the event is expected to be held on the 20th of May in Suva at a venue still undecided.

Edited by: Farzana Nisha

Feedback:  kathrin.krishna@fijisun.com.fj

