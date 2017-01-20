Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Indiustrial Relations Salaseini Daunabuna (middle) with Ashish Chand (left) and Krishnil Mudaliar after they receved their Life Skills Training and Pre-Departure Orientation certificates. Photo: DEPTFO News

The Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Salaseini Daunabuna yesterday presented Life Skills Training and Pre-Departure Orientation Certificates to two seasonal workers who will be employed by Cairnbrae Seed Cleaning Ltd, a new employer under the New Zealand Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme.

The company is based in Ashburton, Canterbury, South Island, New Zealand and this is their first time to recruit from Fiji.

“These two workers will be operating seed dressing machines and will be employed for the duration of six months,” Ms Daunabuna said.

“Both workers are handpicked by the employer and both have experiences in agricultural farming and also can operate plants and machineries such as forklifts and tractors.”

Krishnil Mudaliar of Sigatoka and Asish Chand of Navua expressed their appreciation to Government for giving them the opportunity to work overseas.

Mr Mudaliar, 28, who completed his education at Form 5, commended Government for the worthwhile opportunity in helping those in need to earn to improve their living standards.

Mr Mudaliar is a farmer from the Sigatoka Valley who plants and sells vegetables for a living.

Mr Chand of Tokotoko, Navua who does dalo and vegetable farming, also appreciated the employment opportunity as this will enable him to build a much proper shelter for him and buy other farming gears.

“It’s rare to find such employment and I cannot express how joyful I am being part of this great opportunity,” said Mr Chand.

Ms Daunabuna wished the workers well and reminded them of their obligations under their visa conditions and employment contracts.

She also urged them to perform their best in order to open up more doors for other potential Fijian workers to enjoy such great opportunity as they would.

This recruitment is the first for 2017 under the New Zealand (Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme.

