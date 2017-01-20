Letters To the Editor

Educating parents

Floyd Robinson,

Nasinu

Whilst government is rightfully prioritising access to quality education for our children, the sad reality is that even some parents and guardians require some back-to-school basics in terms of their roles.

A good number of parents were observed doing last minute shopping for their school children over last week because they chose to enjoy partying and merry-making over the Christmas – New Year period.

For some parents, on a weekly basis, they would rather spend long hours indulging in the consumption of grog, let alone the wash-down practice.

Instead that time could have been better spent assisting children with their homework. Some parents tend to take advantage of their parents, leaving their children in their own watchful eyes while they indulge in other social activities.

All in all, the list goes on but there is a clear need for some parents to educate themselves on their roles and responsibilities.

Even worse, some parents need to put this to practice.

Worth the check, clarification

Bernard Chute,

Vatuwaqa

I stand to be corrected as I understand it, in the Fijian-English Dictionary: With Notes on Fijian Culture and Natural History by Professor Ronald Gatty.

There is a mistake in translation. On page 80 he translated the iTaukei word; “Enanoa” as “Tomorrow”. Could someone reading the same correct me if I am wrong?

Vinaka Dr Koroivueta

Savenaca Vakaliwaliwa,

Canada

The act of kindness and compassion for the sick and dying shown by the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation’s Permanent Secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta should be mentioned, for all health professionals to follow.

It is January 3, 2017, the first working day of the year and a medical missionary who wants to remain anonymous, thought of approaching Dr Koroivueta for assistance, for a severe jaw bone cancer patient (Eroni) who had been discharged from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva because there was nothing the doctors could do.

Eroni, his wife, his father (Peni Makuaki) and mother and three sisters live in a one-bedroom squatter home in Nanuku Settlement, Vatuwaqa and life was a big struggle for the family as they took turns in caring for him in the last ten months.

The medical missionary explained to Dr Koroivueta about Eroni’s condition and that when he was discharged from CWM Hospital, no medicine or help was given and that the jaw bone cancer made it difficult for him to eat.

Dr Koroivueta’s response impressed the medical missionary when he said, “Me da veiqaravi tikoga ka kakua ni soro, veitalia ke tauvimate bibi cava, ia me yacova sara ni sa cavuka na i otioti ni nona i cegu.” (We must continue to look after the sick, never give up, no matter how serious the sickness; until the patient breathes his/her last breath.)

The PS advised the medical missionary that he will come out to see Eroni at his home in Nanuku Settlement, after seeing a couple more appointments.

When the medical missionary reached Eroni’s home, he had just given up his last breath.

A short time later, Dr Koroivueta arrived and gave his sincere condolences and sought the family’s forgiveness for arriving late, as he had wanted to see what he could do to help Eroni.

He gave $100 from his pocket to help out in the funeral expenses.

Mr Peni Makuaki and all of Eroni’s family members, the medical missionary and this writer would like to thank Dr Koroivueta for his kindness and compassion for the sick and dying, in leaving his high office to visit a poor Fijian patient, who had been branded as beyond treatment.

Vinaka vakalevu Dr Koroivueta. May your excellent example inspire all health professionals not to give up on their patients until their last breath.

Lifestyle change

Wise Muavono,

Lautoka

Inescapable, universal, uplifting: the only certainty in life is that it will one day end, but the onus is on each individual to live a long healthy life.

With the passing of someone, I notice that not only does it create a special pain unique to each of their loved ones, it leaves an especially terrible grief.

So for the benefit of our loved ones and ourselves, making a sustainable lifestyle change would be the key to a longer and healthier lifestyle. It’s never too late to change our daily lifestyle choices.

Dietary and lifestyle modification together with physical activity is the way to go. Making it part of our daily routine would help us live longer (with our loved ones) and feel better.

Hopefully, this letter will motivate you to stick with your current healthy daily habits and inspire you to make lifestyle changes; especially if you’re living a sedentary lifestyle.

We will all die, not yet anyway.

