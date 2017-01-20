Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Makosoi On Track

Telecom Fijiana
January 20
12:00 2017
The Iliesa Tanivula-coached Telecom Makosoi is on track after cruising through the Crest Na Iri Trophy at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka yesterday.

The side plays an impressive Coastal Owls in the first Cup quarterfinal today.

The team thrashed Classic Sound Jillaroos 62-0, Warden 45-0 and Marist Seahawks 40-0.

The side includes seasoned reps Rusila Nagasau, Tima Ravisa, Ana Maria Roqica and Asinate Savu.

Tanivula said the team had not been tested on the first day.

“We’ve not been tested but we are looking forward to the Cup quarterfinals,” he said.

“Japan is a form team and they really look good.”

Women 7’s results: Marist Seahawks 19 – 7 Wardens, Telecom Makosoi 62 – 0 Classic Sound Jillaroos, Nadi Blazers 26 – 12 Striders, Japan 48– 0Classic Owls, Marist Seahawks 38– 0 Classic Sound Jillaroos, Telecom Makosoi 45 –0 Wardens, Nadi Blazers 47 – 0 Coastal Owls, Japan 24 – 19 Striders, Wardens 15- 17Classic Sound Jillaroos, Telecom Makosoi 40–Marist Seahawks 0, Striders 45- Coastal Owls 5, Japan 24- Nadi Blazers 17.

Edited Osea Bola

Feedback:  litia.tikomailepanoni@fijisun.com.fj

