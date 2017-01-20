Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Need For More Female Coaches

Need For More Female Coaches
Miriama Francis from the Vatuwaqa Volleyball Association. Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau
January 20
12:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

 

The Fiji Volleyball Federation (FVF) aims to include more females through the Community Coaching and Officiating course which started yesterday in Suva.

It’s facilitated by the Oceania Sports Education Programme and funded by the Australian government through the Pacific volleyball partnership programme.

FVF programme manager Semaima Lagilagi said they were hoping to get more females involved in coaching.

“We do not have enough female coaches which is why we need female athletes who we can train to eventually become coaches,” Lagilagi said.

“The main objective of the programme is to up-skill their knowledge and understanding and the qualities they must possess in order to be good coaches.

“We have a mix of national, club and also community coaches who go out into the various communities to conduct clinics.

“It is very important officials attend such courses when it is offered to up-skill their knowledge so they know about policies surrounding their work in the communities.”

The response from the 15 participants has been positive.

“The participants are enjoying it, we have had some feedback on what they hope to learn in the next few days,” Lagilagi said.

Among the participants, 19-year-old Wailevu, Labasa native Miriama Francis, hopes to soak up what she has learnt and involve more women.

“I am learning a lot on the importance of being a coach,” Francis said.

“I play for the Vatuwaqa Volleyball Association and I want to take back what I have learnt and get more women involved.

“Players who are also coaches have an advantage because they know the game well and know what is needed, so this has been encouraging for me.”

The course continues today and ends tomorrow.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback: justine.mannan@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Fiji Volleyball Federation (FVF)FVF programme manager Semaima Lagilagi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.