Miriama Francis from the Vatuwaqa Volleyball Association. Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau

The Fiji Volleyball Federation (FVF) aims to include more females through the Community Coaching and Officiating course which started yesterday in Suva.

It’s facilitated by the Oceania Sports Education Programme and funded by the Australian government through the Pacific volleyball partnership programme.

FVF programme manager Semaima Lagilagi said they were hoping to get more females involved in coaching.

“We do not have enough female coaches which is why we need female athletes who we can train to eventually become coaches,” Lagilagi said.

“The main objective of the programme is to up-skill their knowledge and understanding and the qualities they must possess in order to be good coaches.

“We have a mix of national, club and also community coaches who go out into the various communities to conduct clinics.

“It is very important officials attend such courses when it is offered to up-skill their knowledge so they know about policies surrounding their work in the communities.”

The response from the 15 participants has been positive.

“The participants are enjoying it, we have had some feedback on what they hope to learn in the next few days,” Lagilagi said.

Among the participants, 19-year-old Wailevu, Labasa native Miriama Francis, hopes to soak up what she has learnt and involve more women.

“I am learning a lot on the importance of being a coach,” Francis said.

“I play for the Vatuwaqa Volleyball Association and I want to take back what I have learnt and get more women involved.

“Players who are also coaches have an advantage because they know the game well and know what is needed, so this has been encouraging for me.”

The course continues today and ends tomorrow.

