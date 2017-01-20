Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

New Museum Director To Focus On Museum Infrastructure

Sipiriano Nemani.
January 20
12:59 2017
The new director of the Fiji Museum, Sipiriano Nemani, is excited about his new posting as he takes over from Mere Nabuabua.

Mr Nemani has 14 years of experience as a civil servant. He holds a Bachelor of Anthropology from the University of Southern Queensland.

He worked as a research officer at the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and the Department of Heritage and Arts before taking up his new posting on January 3.

Mr Nemani will be focusing on improving the infrastructure at the museum, extension of exhibition space for artefacts and increased activities to cater for locals and tourists.

“The public needs to have access to a wide area of exhibition spaces, exhibited information and artefacts so people can have an accurate view and perception of our history,” Mr Nemani said.

“Culture is the least prioritised sector but it has a lot of economic potential to contribute to national development of Fiji.”

Mr Nemani hopes to bring about positive changes and introduce exciting projects for the year.

“The museum has a lot to offer for everybody and we have a lot of visions for the department in the long term,” he said.

“The perception of the museum is always a place of old things but it should be a place to build knowledge.

“For young people it should also be considered a career path as well.”

The Fiji Museum currently has 20 staff members. It is a statutory body that comes under the Department of Heritage and Arts that is under the Ministry of Education.

Edited by Ranoba Baoa

Feedback:  mere.satakala@fijisun.com.fj

 

FijiFiji MuseumFiji SunMere SatakalaSipiriano Nemani
