Raj Matter Tansferred To Chief Magistrate

Court
January 20
12:00 2017
Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa has transferred Binesh Kumar Rajâ€™s matter to Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili, yesterday.

Raj is charged with a count of absconding bail, theft, two counts each of impersonation of a health inspector and obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Mr Boseiwaqa said he was waiting for Rajâ€™s psychiatric evaluation report from the St Giles Hospital and then transferred the matter to the Chief Magistrate.

Raj told the court that he was kept in Police custody for three days since Friday and alleged he was tortured by Police officers.

He also alleged that Police officers had used chillies on him and had produced the chillie seeds in court, which he claimed he found on his underwear.

The case has been transferred to January 25, for mention.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Tags
Binesh Kumar Rajâ€™sChief Magistrate Usaia RatuviliFijiFiji SunJessica GounderMagistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa
