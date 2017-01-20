Reddy: Why Children Still Learning In Tents
Concerns are still being raised on why some students are learning in tents.
Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Mahendra Reddy said the reason why students were in tents was because the schools were under construction.
“We have put the children’s safety first before anything and we do not want to risk their safety to make them study in a building while constructions are going on,” Mr Reddy said.
“We want to ensure the schools which are currently under construction are built back better for the students.
“We also have schools that are under construction and students are moved out of some of the classrooms that were in good conditions so that we can cordon off that area where construction is taking place.”
495 schools were damaged in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Winston last February.
Edited by Rusiate Mataika
