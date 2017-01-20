Newly appointed Vodafone Fijian 7s head coach Gareth Baber.

Former Under-20 rep Mesulame Kunavula and Nacanieli Labalaba are the new reps in the Vodafone Fijian 7s team for the second leg of the World Sevens Series in Wellington and Sydney.

The Wellington 7s is set for January 28-29 and the Sydney 7s a week later.

Coach Gareth Baber was impressed with the 20 -year old work rate and believes as the youngest member of the team has more to offer following his successful outing in Sudamerica tournament in Uruguay and Chile.

“Mesu’s performance was monitored closely with four other players in the Barbarians squad. He’s good in terms of his quality on the field,”Baber said.

“I will be looking at him to advance in the group and keep pushing other people in certain positions.

“He’s a big man, carries the ball well, he’s got good offloading skills, his work rate is good, he works hard that’s what you need from a forward .

“The forwards keep pushing each other to keep the engine of the team moving all the time.”

Retained from the first leg are captain Osea Kolinisau, Jasa Veremalua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Setareki Bituniyata, Nemani Nagusa, Seremaia Tuwai, Samisoni Viriviri and Joeli Lutumailagi.

Saunaka, Nadi native Vatemo Ravouvou who missed out on the first leg returned to the team after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Baber applauded the work rate of Tuwai at scrumhalf and playmaker Ravouvou.

“The positions are so pivotal because they have so much influence in those positions.

FRU Chief Executive Officer John O’Connor congratulated the players on their selection.

“I would like to congratulate you on your selection especially the two debutants. However, I would like to remind the team that you face a huge challenge in both tournaments.

“All eyes will be on the team as you take the field because you now have a new coach. But be reminded that this is the same as any other tournament only a different venue and the game plan does not change. So go out there play to the best of your ability and make Fiji proud,” O’Connor said.

The FRU also confirmed that apart from the players undergoing rehab, those that were not selected have been released to play for their respective clubs in the Coral Coast 7s this weekend.

