Bituniyata Vows Better

Forward Masivesi Dakuwaqa as fires out a pass during training yesterday. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga
January 21
12:04 2017
Setareki Bituniyata promised an improved performance in the second leg of the World Sevens Series in Wellington next week and Sydney on February 3-4.

The Toga, Naqalimare, Navosa native is grateful to be part of Vodafone Fijian 7s coach Gareth Baber 14 men squad and is looking forward to his first Wellington-Sydney tournaments

“After my debut in Dubai and Cape Town last month, I hope to work on my defence and be more clinical in attack,” he said.

Bituniyata acknowledges God for his guidance and blessing.

“I want to thank the Lord for giving  me another chance and giving me strength during the three weeks of training.

The former Lelean Memorial School and Cuvu College student commended the support of his uncle Pastor Saimoni and aunty Avisaki Cagimainakoro for their support towards his rugby career.

“I want to thank my uncle and aunty as they have been there for me after my parents died,”he said.

“I also want to thank  senior players like Osea Kolinisau, Seremaia Tuwai and Jasa Veremalua for motivating me on the field.”

Bituniyata has maternal links to Savu, Vugalei in Tailevu.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj

