Aloesi Nakoci, Wainikiti Daku and Merewalesi Rokovono in Sigatoka yesterday. Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Three members of the Nadi Blazers rugby 7s team have caught the attention of Telecom Fijiana head coach, Iliesa Tanivula.

They are speedster Aloesi Nakoci, halfback Wainikiti Deku and playmaker Merewalesi Rokovono. The trio showed a lot of promise despite their big 48-0 loss to the Telecom Makosoi in the Cup semifinals of the Crest Na Iri Trophy at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka yesterday.

Tanivula confirmed to SUNsports yesterday that the girls were trailblazing and could add more firepower to the current squad.

“I have seen some potential players in the Nadi team and they have been putting their hands up,” the former Auckland Blues winger said.

“The tournament has been good like Nadi Blazers has been very impressive and these players have caught my eyes. Aloesi has been in the squad and is their top try scorer, hopefully they can come to camp next week. They won’t be considered for Sydney but obviously for future tournaments. It was good to come out with the main team. We have got Sydney 7s in two weeks time. I won’t be surprised if more girls will be named in the squad.”

Edited by Osea Bola

