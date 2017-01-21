The Ministry of Agriculture has signed an agreement with the China Railway First Group for the first phase of the Sigatoka River Dredging Project.

The dredging works which has significant economic benefits will improve drainage of agricultural land, increase the flood discharge capacity of the river system and reduce flood damage.

The company was selected following the advertisement of tenders where a total of three companies submitted tenders for the dredging work.

The China Railway First Group was previously contracted to carry out dredging works in the Rewa, Navua and Ba River.

The three-year project will be implemented in three phases. The first phase of the dredging works commenced this month.

Through this project, 3.4km of the river will be dredged from the river mouth to approximately 1km below the Sigatoka Bridge and close to 1.2 million cubic meters of silt and sand is expected to be removed from the river bed.

The first phase of the dredging works will commence from the river mouth and extend to 0.55kilometers upstream with a total volume of 300,000 cubic meters excavated.

This is expected to be completed by May.

Ministry of Agriculture, Permanent Secretary, Jitendra Singh said that the dredging works would have no significant negative environmental impact on the mudflats and reefs and does not pose any major threat to the survival of marine species in the river.

“The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the dredging works at the Sigatoka River was carried out by Corerega Environment Consultants,” Mr Singh said.

“The socio economic survey results showed 95 per cent of village and community respondents supporting the development.”

The Ministry of Agriculture also held discussions with the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council and Nahasigatoka Tikina resource owners on January 11 to brief them on the Project, the EIA Study, and plans for the river dredging works.

The Chairman of the Provincial Council expressed his appreciation for the comprehensive presentation made and the support of the community for the Sigatoka River dredging works.

Mr Singh and senior officials of the Ministry of Agriculture also visited the site on January 20 to inspect the progress of the Project.

Source: DEPTFO News