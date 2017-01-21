Editorial

Leading world climate change advocate James Cameron’s trip to Suva to advise our team and build our capacity to preside over COP23 is significant.

He will take us to another level in the organising of the climate conference in Bonn, Germany, in November.

Mr Cameron is widely regarded by the international community for his work and contribution to climate change.

He says that the most important development since COP 21 and the Paris Agreement is the agreement coming into force.

The London-based lawyer adds the big achievement of any international legal process is to both agree and to turn it into the force of law in our own legal system. And that has happened.

We are now moving into the implementation phase, regarded as the most difficult part of the process.

Mr Cameron says this agreement will function in a different way to the past.

He points out: “The world is no longer divided between those countries that have obligations and the rest.

“Everybody has the opportunity to present their own plan for how they implement this very grand objective to grapple with climate change for a relatively short time frame.

“And those plans will be subjected to scrutiny and review but they are in fact national contributions to a global effort.”

Mr Cameron also comes out strongly on the impact of the Paris Agreement on business.

He says: “Business needs to focus on those national plans in a context of a global orientation. I mean the long term objective is being set. The challenge is severe.”

He says for most governments it is a major challenge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a time frame that’s being set.

“But they need to look closely at what each and every jurisdiction is offering. And then make judgments about how that law and police will develop, how it will be implemented in each political context, each cultural context and they will know that that will reshape markets.

“That will reshape markets particularly energy, but also in agriculture in the ways in which we manage the development of our cities.

“There will be many other actors who will fit their objectives into this global framework.

“Mayors and regional government as well as the national government that turn up to these parties, and that’s in the end where the business environment will shift. It’s less obvious at the global level

“It’s much more obvious when it gets drawn down into national or city ordinance that will change the way in which goods and services are sold.”

He backs the position of the Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama on climate change, that it will affect everyone.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says climate change is an important consideration when we talk about business and economic development.

Global warming caused by carbon emissions in heavily industrialised countries like China has been linked to climate change.

It will get worse if the signatories to the Paris Agreement fail to implement plans to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

COP23, is a critical juncture in this global effort to reduce carbon emissions because it is the implementation phase.

That’s why the Capacity Building Workshop and the Planning Meeting that Mr Cameron will attend from January 30 to February is so important.

The attendance of Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change (UNFCCC), indicates that this is a high profile meeting.

From Fiji’s perspective, the capacity building and experience will help position us to cope with the future challenges of climate change.

Feedback: nemani.delaibatiki@fijisun.com.fj