Court allows medical check for Ali

The High Court in Suva has granted murder accused, Imshad Izraal Ali, permission for a medical check-up at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Ali, 38, who is charged with the murder of his de-facto partner, appeared before Judge Justice Vincent Perera.

Ali is allowed to visit the CWM Hospital for a blood test, as he said he is suffering from kidney problems.

The state prosecution told the court that Ali’s case was an old one – from 2009, and that he had absconded bail.

The state prosecution asked for 21 days to file information and disclosures.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Prasad, was not present in court.

It is alleged that on November 1, 2009, at Howell Road, Ali murdered his de-facto partner.

The case was adjourned to February 10 for mention.

Lokia murder accused three further remanded

Three men charged with the murder of a Lokia fisherman were further remanded by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Waisea Motonivalu, 32, Niko Baleiwairiki, 21, and Eroni Raivani, 24, appeared before Judge Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

The state prosecution had asked for 21 days to file information and disclosures.

The three accused are charged with one count each of murder and aggravated robbery.

Motonivalu and Raivani are represented by Legal Aid lawyer, Namrita Mishra, while Baleiwairiki is represented by defence lawyer, Emosi Koroi.

It is alleged that on January 1, at Lokia Landing in Rewa, the trio murdered 46-year-old fisherman, Jay Prasad.

It is also alleged that they brutally assaulted the victim before stealing his 15 horsepower Yamaha outboard engine.

The case was adjourned to February 3 for mention.

Drivers under probe for fatal hit-and-run case

Police are still investigating a hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man.

“Investigations continue as investigators are gathering all the relevant statements and reports of the incident,” said Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.

Koro islander, Joseua Manumanu, died last Saturday after he was allegedly hit by two vehicles in Makoi, Nasinu.

Mr Manumanu’s family was among the Koro villagers who were victims of Tropical Cyclone Winston last February last year.

The family currently resides at the Narere HART community in Nasinu.

Police said the two suspected drivers were questioned and released.

Mr Manumanu is survived by his wife and five children.

Police: Still no charge yet for North fatal crashes

Two drivers who were allegedly involved in separate accidents on the same highway in the Northern Division have not been charged yet, Police have confirmed.

The first accident on December 31, claimed the life of a mother, Raj Kumari, 52, and her son Sanjeet Singh, 31, along the Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway.

The second accident on Tuesday in Dama, Bua, claimed the life of Ronald Chand, 32. Both accidents took place before 8am.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said their investigators were still gathering statements and reports before the suspects are brought back in for questioning.

