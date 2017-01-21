Four hundred and fifty nine school bags were delivered to three schools in Rakiraki to assist students who were affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Rakiraki District School, Navatu Primary School and Naria Primary School were fortunate enough to be assisted by the Petero Civoniceva Foundation to help students with the 2017 academic year.

Foundation co-founders Lauren Jagger and Chris Tomlinson said the Foundation had created a GoFundMe appeal to help students that were affected by the cyclone.

Ms Jagger said: “As a Foundation we decided to help alleviate the cost of school supplies for these families.

“Each bag contained a pencil case, pencils, workbook and the Foundation’s children’s book ‘The Fijian Hero’.”

Ms Jagger said the foundation was extremely grateful to all those who donated to the appeal especially donors from Australia and the United Kingdom.

“The Foundation felt that this was a way in which they could contribute something tangible to families that were affected by Cyclone Winston,” she said.

Mr Tomlinson said it was a day to remember.

“We were greeted by lots of smiling and grateful faces and it was a very heartwarming day in which we could help so many children and their families,” he said.

The Foundation also distributed 20 bags to kids of the Treasure House Orphanage in Martintar, Nadi.

The Foundation will be making a second trip to Rakiraki to assist more students and families in February.

Well known Fijian Australian Kangaroos rugby league legend Petero Civoniceva is a joint founder of the foundation with Ms Jagger and Mr Tomlinson.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

