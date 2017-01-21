Holland Street Case
Fiji Police
January 21
12:44 2017
Police Investigators continue their focus on apprehending the suspect alleged to have raped a student last month.
“We continue to ask members of the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information or saw anything that could assist our investigators is requested to call.
“The information that you have could greatly assist us with our investigations.”
