Hundreds Celebrate 3-Day Drama

The International Society for Krsna Consciousness (ISKCON) devotees performed krsna Leela at Ramleela Mandir in Labasa. Photo:SUPPLIED
January 21
12:00 2017
Hundreds of Hindu devotees attended a three-day performance of the Krsna Leela at the Ramleela Mandir in Labasa.

International Society for Krsna Consciousness (ISKON) co-ordinator Rasbihari Das said the purpose of dramatising these ancient scriptures of Srimad Bhagavatam, was to let people understand the goal of life and how to live a life of peace, prosperity and success.

Mr Dass said this would ultimately lead everyone to love each other, in terms of seeing the presence of a super soul in the heart of every living entity.

“The universal theme was portrayed to establish divinity within our characters.

“Nowadays, it can be seen that humans possess the demonic qualities, which was once only demonstrated by King Kamsa, Ravana and many more,” Mr Das said.

“However they were more loyal compared to today’s unlawful people, hence how could there be peace, prosperity and love established in any home, village, town, city and country?”

The drama performed last week was based on the appearance of Lord Sri Krishna and his past adventures in Gokul, Mathura, Dwarka, Hastinapur, Kurushetra and concluding at Prabhas, which showed his disappearance from this material world and coming back into the scriptures of Srimad Bhagavatam.

“The pastimes of the Lord Krsna are generally heard and relished by liberated souls,” Mr Dass said.

He said the devotees of Labasa had assured him they would take this project next year and would come back with a bigger performance at Labasa’s Subrail Park.

Edited by Rusiate Matiaka

Feedback:  shratika@fijisun.com.fj

 

