Japanese Ref Points Out Our Weakness

World Rugby Sevens referee Sakurako Kawasaki. Photo: Waisea Nasokia
January 21
12:00 2017
Fijian women rugby players need to work on their skills if they are to become better players.

This was the view of 23-year-old, Japanese referee Sakurako Kawasaki, who was officiating during the Crest Na Iri Trophy competition at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka yesterday.

Kawasaki said she noticed this while controlling the games but is confident that the women could soon follow the men, in impressing at the world stage.   

She also urged local women to take-up the sport.

“The players here have the physical ability with good knowledge of rugby. But they need to work on their skills and be able to make low tackles. They are also very fast. I’m excited to be refereeing in this tournament.”

Kawasaki started her referee career three years ago in Japan but made her international debut at the World Rugby Women Sevens Series in Dubai last year. She never regretted her decision of playing rugby at tertiary level where she injured her shoulder forcing her to quit, but her love for the sport made her take up refereeing.

“I played rugby for only a year whilst a student at Tokyo University. I played wing but opted to be a referee after I injured my shoulder. I love rugby more than any other sport.”

Kawasaki hopes to return for next year’s tournament. She works as an administrator for an electrical manufacturing company in Tokyo.

Her next international assignment is set for next month’s World Rugby Women Seven Series in Sydney, Australia.

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  litia.tikomailepanoni@fijisun.com.fj

Crest Na Iri Trophy competitionJapanese refereeSakurako Kawasaki
