Mesulame Kunavula with former New Zealand 7s star winger Karl Te Nana at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka yesterday. Photo: Anasilini Ratuva

Former New Zealand 7s star Karl Te Nana reminded Mesulame Kunavula to enjoy his first experience at the ‘Cake Tin’ during the Wellington 7s next week.

The 20-year-old Nadroumai, Nadroga native and Nacanieli Labalaba will make their debut in the World Sevens Series. The Vodafone Fijian Sevens play at Wellington’s Westpac Stadium, commonly known as the ‘Cake Tin’ because of its shape.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity, Fijians always get great support sometimes you think you are playing at home as Fijians get so much support,” Te Nana told Kunavula at Lawaqa Park yesterday.

“I’m sure you will love it especially your new experience and every time you get your first cap for your country you got to be worth it.

“There will be a lot of pressure but there will be a lot of learning. The main thing to do is to enjoy it and be able to express yourself and play the way you play it.

“The coach has picked you and knows you got some special quality to be able to do well on international stage that will be an exciting thing for me to watch and for you to experience.”

Kunavula was grateful for the opportunity to learn from a 7s legend.

“I’m looking forward and aim to do my best on the field and prove myself to the team and to all Fijians out there,” Kunavula said.

“I was not expecting for the call to come so early but I thank my parents for their support.”

Te Nana, who is currently a World Rugby commentator, scored 113 tries for the New Zealand sevens team when it was a powerful force.

He played for North Harbour in the National Provincial Championship and the Otago Highlanders in Super Rugby (then known as the Super 12).

Edited by Osea Bola

