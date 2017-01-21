Letter Of The Year, Month
Last Letter of the month winner for 2016 is Vijay Latchmi Nand.
Ms Nand was a nurse by profession but now is retired after 31 years of serving the public.
She now enjoys gardening, reading and looking after her family.
“I love to read the Fiji Sun; I have to read it every day because I have to be updated on what is happening.
“Thank you Fiji Sun and Courts for the prize.
“But I am thankful that you have given me space to voice my appreciation on the service provided by a certain individual even when space is money.”
On behalf of our Letter of the Year winner Tomasi Boginiso, niece Mere Boa received Mr Boginiso’s Laptop prize.
“I very happy and I am thankful to the Fiji Sun for awarding me this prize,” Mr Boginiso said.
