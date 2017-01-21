Letters to the editor

Consistent pleasant Telecom service

Kirti Patel,

Lautoka

Not long ago, I brought up the good customer service from a personnel of the Telecom Lautoka Office.

Just recently I went back again for some queries and was attended to with great service.

It is good to know that not just one staff but the rest are all dedicated in terms of customer service.

I am very touched with the staff and also with the authority and to some extent must be the training procedure for them as well.

The patience of the staff, let alone the smiling faces and willingness to help just says it all.

It will be good if others can learn from them.

It’s good to know that good customer care is not extinct.

The environment is also very good except the chairs for the customers to sit and wait, I believe needs to be replaced as it seems to be old and worn off.

It would be recommended if the authorities could look into it.

Please keep up the good work. You are doing great.

No refund

Neelz Singh,

Lami

There are some traders and local shops displaying “No Refund” signs, on their business premises, receipts, invoices and others on shop entrance. Don’t consumers have rights?

The display of signs or policies which imply no right to refund is unlawful and is a breach of the Commerce Commission Act 2010, so beware traders, you might get in trouble with the law.

The Consumer Council advise consumers to be vigilant if the goods are not of merchantable quality.

The council is encouraging consumers not to be intimidated by such notices but to report traders to the Council for non-compliance. No one is above consumer law. Vinaka

