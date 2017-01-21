Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Malaysian Support For Our Team

Speaker of the House of Representatives in Malaysia Tansri Pandikar-Amin (sitting 4th from left), his wife Puansri Diana Diego with others join the national side for a team picture at the Uprising Beach Resort yesterday. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga
January 21
12:05 2017
Pandikar Amin Haji Mulia believes the Vodafone Fiji 7s team will perform to expectation in Wellington next week.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives in Malaysia and his family were at the Uprising Beach Resort yesterday watching the team train.

“The facility you have here compared to your achievement is out of this world,”Mulia said.

“What you have here compare to countries like New Zealand and the rest of the world are no comparison but it is through the players commitment that gives you glory.

“In Wellington I’m sure you are going to do well.”

Discussion with FRU Meanwhile, the Speaker’s wife Diana Diego is the president of Sabah College Rugby Club and chairperson of Sabah Women Rugby Club in Malaysia.

She met the Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer John O’ Connor yesterday.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to meet the FRU CEO,”she said.

“The plan is to bring some of my girls here and play and also take some girls from Fiji with their teachers and coaches to Sabah.”

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj

