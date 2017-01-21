Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Man Promises Court to Quit Driving PSV

Rape accused, Sanjay Naidu escorted to Hight Court yesterday. Photo: RONALD KUMAR.
January 21
12:51 2017
A bus driver accused of rape has promised the court that he would stop being a public service vehicle (PSV) driver, if granted bail.

Defence lawyer, Jiten Reddy, made the assurance at the High Court in Suva yesterday before Judge Justice Achala Wengapulli.

Mr Reddy said that in an earlier appearance with Magistrate Charles Ratakele, his client, Sanjay Naidu, was not granted bail because the magistrate ruled that Naidu posed a threat if he continued to be a PSV driver.

He further said that Naidu would look for an alternative employment, and would tell the court of his employerâ€™s permanent address.

Justice Wengappuli will deliver his ruling on the bail application on January 23.

Naidu is charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl on November 12, 2016.

The alleged offence took place when Naidu was on his last driving trip.

He is alleged to have committed the offence on one of the bus stops along Princes Road.

The victim had boarded the bus from Nausori and had fallen asleep, missing her stop.

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback:Â  jessica.gounder@fijisun.com.fj

 

