Missing: Asenaca Lorna Dibau

Missing: Asenaca Lorna Dibau
Asenaca Lorna Dibau
January 21
18:14 2017
We request information regarding the whereabouts of 17 year old Asenaca Lorna Dibau who went missing from her home in Raiwaqa on the 17th of this month.
Asenaca left home to enroll at her school however failed to return and a report was lodged at the Raiwaqa Police Station by her mother.
Anyone with information is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.
