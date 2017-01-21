The ‘Survivor’ television crew filming here.

The 47 per cent Film Tax Rebate and some of the world’s most stunning locations has very much attracted this growing interest

Film Fiji announced that 56 film productions were hosted here last year – the highest number ever recorded.

Included in the total tally were eight major rebate productions that were budgeted with estimated value of $135 million.

The productions brought an estimated $43m directly into our economy, generating $120.4m in new economic activity.

Major productions came from American studios CBS (Survivor), Viacom/MTV (Stranded with a Million Bucks) and Fox/Lionsgate (Kicking and Screaming).

The Indian production “Jaani” was also produced here, featuring Gippy Grewal and Navneet Kaur Dhillion (Miss India 2013) as the lead actors.

“The interest for filming in Fiji has significantly grown over the past few years and we continue to receive enquiries on a daily basis from film makers in USA, India, Asia and as far as Europe,” said Film Fiji chief executive officer Dallas Foon.

“The 47 per cent Film Tax Rebate, which is the best in the world, coupled with some of the world’s most stunning locations has very much attracted this growing interest,” said Film Fiji Chairperson Shaenaz Voss.

“2017 is looking to be just as busy with more major productions expected in the country.

“Fiji’s production slate is full for the first half of 2017 with the preproduction teams from the various studios in country or arriving within the next few weeks.”

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the rebates offered to production companies showed that Fiji was serious about promoting itself as an intentional destination of choice for major film productions.

“Fiji is a stunningly beautiful country that is blessed with many talented and creative people. In 2016, we paid out nearly $20m in rebates to production companies and saw a tremendous return on investment from the economic activity we were able to generate.

“So our rebate policy is robust and cost-effective – and I encourage production companies from all over the world to come film in Fiji and see for yourselves everything we have to offer,” he said.

Film Fiji announced that scouting for more productions are in progress and it was looking forward to bringing even greater levels of economic activity into Fiji this year.

Source: Film Fiji

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj