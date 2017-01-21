Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Qamea Recovery Completed

Qamea Recovery Completed
Damage caused by Landslide in Qamea
January 21
12:53 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A multi-agency team deployed by the Government to Qamea two weeks ago has this week completed early relief and recovery works on the island.

The team, led by the National Disaster Management Office, was sent to Qamea Island following landslides that caused significant damages to homes, farms, and public infrastructure.

Acting permanent secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Loata Vakacegu, said the different agencies had their sector-specific objectives and responded accordingly to the humanitarian needs on the ground.

“The team conducted detailed damage assessments and provided relief supplies and temporary shelter to the affected population,” Ms Vakacegu said.

“Geo-tech and land boundary surveys were conducted by the Mineral Resources Department and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs for the long-term plans for Dreketi, which was the worst village affected.”

She said the team also conducted minor repairs on public infrastructure and that Government would now focus on long-term rehabilitation.

Source: DEPTFO News

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
DepTFO NewsFijiFiji SunQamea
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.