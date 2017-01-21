Qamea Recovery Completed
A multi-agency team deployed by the Government to Qamea two weeks ago has this week completed early relief and recovery works on the island.
The team, led by the National Disaster Management Office, was sent to Qamea Island following landslides that caused significant damages to homes, farms, and public infrastructure.
Acting permanent secretary for the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Loata Vakacegu, said the different agencies had their sector-specific objectives and responded accordingly to the humanitarian needs on the ground.
“The team conducted detailed damage assessments and provided relief supplies and temporary shelter to the affected population,” Ms Vakacegu said.
“Geo-tech and land boundary surveys were conducted by the Mineral Resources Department and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs for the long-term plans for Dreketi, which was the worst village affected.”
She said the team also conducted minor repairs on public infrastructure and that Government would now focus on long-term rehabilitation.
Source: DEPTFO News
