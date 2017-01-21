USP

In line with the Strategic Plan (2013-2018), the University of the South Pacific (USP) has merged its College of Foundation Studies and former Pacific Technical and Further Education (Pacific TAFE) into a new Pacific TAFE.

The new Pacific TAFE, is to be a unified entity offering foundation and skills programmes from 2017.

This year, the Foundation and Preliminary programmes are classified in three colleges namely Arts, Business and Science.

They will provide clear pathways to students for their destination degree in the relevant faculty.

All programmes provided by the new Pacific TAFE are clustered within these three pathway colleges.

According to director Pacific TAFE, Hasmukh Lal, these pathways provide opportunities to those students who do not meet the degree admission after Year 13 at Secondary School. At USP, these students have a choice to do either Foundation or Skills programme.

“Skills programme at USP has an advantage for students that allows them to enter employment, start earning and pursue further studies while working on part-time basis,” Mr Lal said.

He further highlighted that with the establishment of the new Pacific TAFE, USP had led a way to champion tertiary learning pathway provision in the region.

“This year, we are targeting over 11,000 students to undertake Pacific TAFE programmes across the region,” Mr Lal said.

Pacific TAFE programmes are divided into three categories. The skills programmes, including Certificate III, Certificate IV and Diploma, requires a pass in Secondary School Year 12. The foundation programme, which is Year 13 equivalent, provides pathways to degree programmes at USP and internationally preliminary programmes, which are Year 12 equivalent, provide pathways to foundation and skills programmes.

Pacific TAFE is also a Registered Training Organisation with the Australian Skills Quality Authority which the section has complied with eight broad and 44 sub-standards of quality. The first qualification which is registered as part of scope is Certificate IV in Project Management Practice which is accredited within Australian Qualifications Framework.

“We have internationally accredited programmes in Commercial Cookery, Hospitality, Early Childhood Education, Community Development and IT.

“There are various programmes accredited by the Fiji Higher Education Commission (FHEC) and over five programmes in progress for international accreditations this year,” Mr Lal said.

The application for admission at Pacific TAFE will close on February 15 and registration closes on February 17

Source: University of the South Pacific

