Pallbearers carrying the casket of the late Dr Armugam Pillai in Lautoka yesterday. Photo: Charles Chambers

Former Lautoka Football Association president Dr Armugam Pillai was laid to rest yesterday.

A long serving dentist, orthodontist, former Mayor of the sugar city, Dr Pillai died peacefully at his home and surgery at Valetia St last week, aged 85.

Eulogies were delivered by former town clerk Pusp Raj, a neighbour Arvind Kumar and Dr Pillai’s grandchildren Fred and Eugene Gibson.

His funeral service was held at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka where close to 200 family and friends gathered.

Dr Pillai attended St Thomas Primary School and Lovu Sangam.

While being one of the most well known figures in Lautoka, Dr Pillai was one person whom one could call upon to learn the history of soccer in Fiji.

A life member of the Lautoka Football, Dr Pillai was one of the sugar city’s most ardent and strongest supporters.

He was a former goalkeeper, played alongside the renowned late Augustine Thoman and his son Vimal, also took up the sport and played in the same position for the Blues.

His surgery would best be remembered as a gathering place for football fanatics who loved to listen to the stories of Dr Pillai.

A street, VM Pillai Road is named after his grandfather who also had some flourishing businesses when he arrived from Madras in India.

Raj said Dr Pillai would best be remembered by the sugar city as one of the persons behind the planting of the palm trees atVitogo Parade.

He was also a founding member of the Lautoka Club.

He is survived by three sisters, five children and grandchildren.

