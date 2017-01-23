Suicide

Two attempted suicide cases reported in the Western Division have been a concern for the Fiji Police.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said dialogue was important for resolving relationship problems.

“Another two attempted suicide cases were reported in the Western Division recently and with the reasons linked to relationship problems, we are stressing the importance of dialogue,” she said.

“There are also institutions that can offer assistance or are willing to give counseling in times of difficult situations.

“People are different and will handle situations differently and while some situations might be difficult to handle, please know that resorting to such drastic measures is never a solution as there is always someone who is willing to listen and help.”

So far Police have recorded six suicide case compared to five for the same period last year, while eight attempted suicide case compared to six for the same period last year.

Youths Champs for Mental Health president Lionel Rogers said: “As an organisation we are disappointed that now we realise that the statistics are high then we decided it’s a concern.

“Suicide has been a concern for a long time, a major concern and it’s a leading cause of death among young people in Fiji.

“This was realised in 2008.

“It is a priority area that the Government and every stakeholder need to make a priority. It’s an area that is under-resourced, and it’s an area that’s been neglected.

“We must realise that it takes everyone to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said.

Mr Rogers said there was lot that was needed for organisations that were working with mental health issues were under resourced.

“So can we do this? How we can make a change? By creating more awareness,” he said.

“We need media sensitisation, training for reporters, more awareness sessions in schools, strengthening the healthy living forces, create more safe spaces for young people to talk about the issues.

“We need to encourage the young people to access services readily available, we need to change the mind-set of Fijians so that we can make a difference in the communities that we are working in.”

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj