Bainimarama Visit To Kadavu Brings Hope For Naioti People

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama
January 23
11:00 2017
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s visit to Kadavu to open the new sawmill in Vunisea has brought hope to the people of Naioti.

After years of endless struggles the people of Naioti in the district of Yale, Kadavu, are experiencing the effects of climate change and feel they are virtually forgotten when it comes to development.

Naioti Village Development Committee spokesperson Peni Musunamasi said, they had met in Suva last Friday, to discuss ways they could cut and sell their pine in order to raise their standard of living.

“We had no idea then that the Prime Minister was going to Kadavu until today,” Mr Musunamasi said yesterday.

“Although the Prime Minister is not going to Naioti but we are hoping that he hears our plight since we don’t have any access to roads. Roads are the pathway to development in the villages.

“Our children, women and elders have gone through extreme difficulties to reach schools, health centres, wharves and government facilities. The only way for us to travel is by boat.”

Mr Musunamasi said they have pine trees which are ready for cutting.

“We are hoping to sell these pines so villagers could build their homes, but our biggest difficulty is that there is no road access.”

He said most times they had to do things for themselves despite the fact they have followed every required process when seeking Government assistance.

“We had faced water problems and we made our request through the proper channel but received no response for the past three years.

“So we decided to collect funds and managed to buy a 10,000 litre water tank, which we had to take by boat, which took many hours and when we reached the village it was midnight.

“The next morning we had to take the 10,000 litre tank to the hill which was another mammoth task but we had to do it so we could get clean water.”

Edited by Maraia Vula

Feedback:  leonec@fijisun.com.fj

