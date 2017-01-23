Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Coconut Wireless, 23rd January 2017

Missing Maltese Dogs Photos: Donna Hoerder/Facebook‎
January 23
11:00 2017
Honesty, the best policy

It’s good to note some honest individuals out there who still stick to the honesty is the best policy.

A friend posted up on Facebook: “If anyone is missing maltese dogs there are two at My Suva Park that look lost. No tags and just roaming around.”

Photos and all.

Maltese, by the way, are no ordinary dog. They’re valuable.

The American Kennel Club describes them this way: “The Maltese is a toy dog covered from head to foot with a mantle of long, silky, white hair. He is gentle-mannered and affectionate, eager and sprightly in action,”

 

Don’t want to be part of Fiji?

During a consultation in Rotuma, some Rotumans – a very small number, we stress – disrespectfully started shooting their mouths off saying that they didn’t want to be part of Fiji. That they were not Fijians but Rotumans.

Didn’t all that sort of talk get laid to rest in the wake of 2000 and all that nonsense about the delusional Dominion of Melchizedek?

Seems a few – and we stress that it’s only a very small few – still harbour such delusions.

Fortunately, the vast majority of Rotumans think very differently and proudly contribute to our nation as Fijians.

 

Feedback: maraia.vula@fijisun.com.fj

