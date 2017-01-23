Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Five To Appear In Court For Aggravated Robberies And Burglary Cases

Five To Appear In Court For Aggravated Robberies And Burglary Cases
Court
January 23
11:32 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Five men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with series of aggravated robberies and burglary cases recorded last year.

The five accused aged in their 20s are alleged to have committed the offences in the Nabua, Raiwaqa and Samabula areas whereby electronic items and other assorted goods were stolen.

A taskforce made up of crime personnel and K9 team based in the Southern Division have been pursuing several leads with regards to the reports of robberies and managed to arrest the five last week.

Items such as laptops, mobile phones and other electronic goods have also been recovered.

The five will be produced in court this afternoon.

Tags
Aggravated Robberies And Burglary CasesSuva Magistrates’ Court
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.