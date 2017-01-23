Five To Appear In Court For Aggravated Robberies And Burglary Cases
January 23
11:32 2017
Five men will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with series of aggravated robberies and burglary cases recorded last year.
The five accused aged in their 20s are alleged to have committed the offences in the Nabua, Raiwaqa and Samabula areas whereby electronic items and other assorted goods were stolen.
A taskforce made up of crime personnel and K9 team based in the Southern Division have been pursuing several leads with regards to the reports of robberies and managed to arrest the five last week.
Items such as laptops, mobile phones and other electronic goods have also been recovered.
The five will be produced in court this afternoon.
