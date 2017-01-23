Newly appointed Vodafone national football coach Christoph Gamel, is a man on a mission. His no-nonsense approach is something our players and officials must embrace and learn from, if football in the country is to grow.

Although our Vodafone Fijian Under-20 side have made it to the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand and our Vodafone Fijian U23 have played in last year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, there is still more to achieve in the football world. At the moment we are still scratching the surface.

Mr Gamel wasted no time when he touched on an important factor that has been the biggest drawback on the progress of football in the country and that is ‘Attitude’.

During Mr Gamel’s first week of training with the national football team at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba, the French national has made it clear to the players that from now on, their country has to come first.

Mr Gamel did not stop there, he also sent out a strong message to district officials that they have to immediately release their players if he needed them for national duties.

What the coach is implying to them is that donning the national jumper is a much greater honour compared to playing for their clubs or districts.

Once they adopt this attitude, then discipline settles in and contributes to the development and making of a total player.

As we support the move taken by Mr Gamel, he should also expect opposition from certain factions in the football fraternity that won’t see eye-to-eye with him on the matter.

It’s a pity that such attitude of ‘dirty politics’ has been entertained in our midst for so long and it has plagued the progress of the sport in the country.

As a result over the years, we’ve controversially lost some of the world’s best coaches like Rudi Gutendorf, Washington Gonzalez, Tony Busenal and Les Scheinflug. This has got to stop.

Players and officials need to change their mindset and take on what Mr Gamel has come to implement.

No one denies the fact, that we’ve talented players who are capable of joining Roy Krishna in the A-League or even making it big in the football world. This is possible if they have the right attitude and are groomed in a professional environment, which Mr Gamel is trying to set-up here as he intends to make football grow in Fiji.

