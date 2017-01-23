This is the area where young Vivaan Prasad suffered burns. Photo: Facebook

A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life at the Labasa Hospital suffering from burns after he waded into heated waters of the Waiqele hot springs outside Labasa Town.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident and said the boy sustained 80 per cent burns.

The child, Vivaan Prasad, had accompanied family members for a picnic yesterday at the hot springs at around 1pm.

While the Fiji Sun was able to speak to the boy’s relatives, they preferred not to be named. The Prasad family is from Korowiri, Labasa.

The Fiji Sun learned that the child, who was the first to get out of the family vehicle, quickly walked towards and into the water while family members were occupied with off-loading contents from the vehicle.

Repeated warnings from relatives to young Vivaan not to wade further into the water went unheeded.

According to the relatives, realising that the water was warm, Vivaan waded further out to knee-level deep waters.

It wasn’t until he felt the water becoming hotter that he jumped, subsequently splashing his body.

Father Aten Prasad, a supermarket employee, heard shouts from his son and dashed to save him.

Mr Prasad sustained burns to both his feet. He was treated and discharged.

Ms Naisoro said: “The child, in a state of panic when he felt the heat ran towards the bigger hot pool and jumped in and that is how he sustained 80 per cent burns.

“The father in his attempt to assist his child also sustained burns. We have received an official report of the matter and Northern Divisional Police Commander, Verani Nakauyaca, had visited the scene.”

Police investigations continue.

