Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Hot Spring Burns Boy, 4

Hot Spring Burns Boy, 4
This is the area where young Vivaan Prasad suffered burns. Photo: Facebook
January 23
10:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life at the Labasa Hospital suffering from burns after he waded into heated waters of the Waiqele hot springs outside Labasa Town.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident and said the boy sustained 80 per cent burns.

The child, Vivaan Prasad, had accompanied family members for a picnic yesterday at the hot springs at around 1pm.

While the Fiji Sun was able to speak to the boy’s relatives, they preferred not to be named. The Prasad family is from Korowiri, Labasa.

The Fiji Sun learned that the child, who was the first to get out of the family vehicle, quickly walked towards and into the water while family members were occupied with off-loading contents from the vehicle.

Repeated warnings from relatives to young Vivaan not to wade further into the water went unheeded.

According to the relatives, realising that the water was warm, Vivaan waded further out to knee-level deep waters.

It wasn’t until he felt the water becoming hotter that he jumped, subsequently splashing his body.

Father Aten Prasad, a supermarket employee, heard shouts from his son and dashed to save him.

Mr Prasad sustained burns to both his feet. He was treated and discharged.

Ms Naisoro said: “The child, in a state of panic when he felt the heat ran towards the bigger hot pool and jumped in and that is how he sustained 80 per cent burns.

“The father in his attempt to assist his child also sustained burns. We have received an official report of the matter and Northern Divisional Police Commander, Verani Nakauyaca, had visited the scene.”

Police investigations continue.

 

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Labasa HospitalPolice Spokesperson Ana NaisoroVivaan Prasad
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. vijay
    vijay January 23, 15:33

    A lesson needs to be learnt from this incident and accordingly the area needs to be fenced with a gate for entry installed

    Reply to this comment
  2. Rajendra mani
    Rajendra mani January 23, 21:44

    May God be with him, he is just a kid.people let pray for him now

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.