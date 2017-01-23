The yearly Chinese New Year celebrations have become a well-known event for Jack’s of Fiji.

This was a comment made by the Brands and Public Relations officer for Jack’s of Fiji, Roneel Singh.

Mr Singh said since the number of Chinese tourist arrivals had increased, their main goal was to engage themselves with both local and Chinese tourists.

“The Chinese New Year celebrations have become a well renowned event for us here at Jack’s of Fiji,” Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh added starting on a small scale to promote celebrations for the event was an achievement for company.

“Jack’s of Fiji has carried out promotions and celebrations for the Chinese New Year for the past five years where it started on a small scale and has now grown to a rather large one.

“It has given us the opportunity to showcase and promote Fijian made products in relation to what the Chinese customers would prefer to buy.”

He said: “An event night is also hosted to better our relationship with the Chinese community and create awareness on our brand and the diverse quality products we carry,” he said.

Mr Singh said: “The Asian market has many unique and special preferences that influence their purchasing trends which totally differentiates them from other markets,” he said.

“Much of their purchase is based on branded (renown) products such as pearls, health care products, souvenirs and so on.”

“Our company has trained many staffs in speaking Mandarin (Chinese) language to give importance to our Chinese customers for comfort ability and better communication.

“Jack’s of Fiji also places focus on the moon festival as well as the golden week which is also some of the main promotional events.”

Chinese New Year celebrations will commence on January 28.

Edited by Paula Tuvuki

Feedback: nicolette.chambers@fijisun.com.fj