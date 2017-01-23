Koronubu Bridges In Ba Closed Today From 8am
The Koronubu Bridges one and two on Koronubu Road in Ba will be closed from 8am today for repairs.
The Bridge will re-open at 6pm on Thursday, February 16.
Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson, said both the bridge closure would allow their contractors, Higgins (Fiji) Limited, to carry out the important maintenance works.
“Works will include clearing of debris, replacing the steel bridge beam and bridge deck, replacing of running boards and wheel guards and painting.”
He said there was an alternative access along Naboutolu Road and linked to Navala Road.
“We are advising the public travelling along this area to take this notice into account when finalising travel plans.”
Mr Hutchinson said the FRA wishes to apologise for the inconvenience however, once the repair work was completed the people of Koronubu could expect to travel on an improved and safer bridge.
Source: Fiji Roads Authority
Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment