Fiji Barbarians reps Nacanieli Labalaba, Mesulame Kunavula, Kalivati Nasoko and skipper Amenoni Nasilasia at the Nadi International Airport yesterday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA

Nacanieli Labalaba gets the tick from Vodafone Fijian 7s coach Gareth Baber because he is a good finisher.

The Malolo speedster forced his way into the second leg of the World Sevens Series in Wellington this weekend after an impressive showing in the Sudamerica 7s tournament in Uruguay and Chile with the Fijian Barbarian 7s team.

“He is an excellent finisher and creates space for others,” Baber said.

Labalaba is among the five players from the Baabaas team selected for the second leg.

The others are Mesulame Kunavula, Kalioni Nasoko, Amenoni Nasilasila and Alivereti Veitokani.

Retained from the last leg are Jasa Veremalua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Setareki Bituniyata, Nemani Nagusa, Jerry Tuwai, Osea Kolinisau, Samisoni Viriviri and Joeli Lutumailagi.

Vatemo Ravouvou who missed out on the first leg of the tournament has also been named in the team.

The Wellington 7s kicks off on Saturday with Fiji playing Australia at 9.46am, Japan at 1.10pm and South Africa at 5.18pm.

The Cup quarter-finals start at 10.38am on Sunday while the Cup final will be played at 6.30pm.

Boivert optimistic

Former Fiji Rugby Union development officer Frank Boivert is adamant the Vodafone Fijian 7s side can win at the Cake Tin this weekend.

The Frenchman is optimistic despite Fiji being in a tough Pool B with South Africa, Australia and Japan.

“All the pools are tough and it is very difficult but there are some teams that Fiji is vastly superior to so I’m optimistic they should go through,”Boivert said.

Fiji played in seven finals in Wellington and won three times in 2000, 2006 and 2010.