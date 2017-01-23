Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Labalaba ‘Good Finisher’

Labalaba ‘Good Finisher’
Fiji Barbarians reps Nacanieli Labalaba, Mesulame Kunavula, Kalivati Nasoko and skipper Amenoni Nasilasia at the Nadi International Airport yesterday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
January 23
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nacanieli Labalaba gets the tick from Vodafone Fijian 7s coach Gareth Baber because he is a good finisher.

The Malolo speedster forced his way into the second leg of the World Sevens Series in Wellington this weekend after an impressive showing in the Sudamerica 7s tournament in Uruguay and Chile with the Fijian Barbarian 7s team.

“He is an excellent finisher and creates space for others,” Baber said.

Labalaba is among the five players from the Baabaas team selected for the second leg.

The others are Mesulame Kunavula, Kalioni Nasoko, Amenoni Nasilasila and Alivereti Veitokani.

Retained from the last leg are Jasa Veremalua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Setareki Bituniyata, Nemani Nagusa, Jerry Tuwai, Osea Kolinisau, Samisoni Viriviri and Joeli Lutumailagi.

Vatemo Ravouvou who missed out on the first leg of the tournament has also been named in the team.

The Wellington 7s kicks off on Saturday with Fiji playing Australia at 9.46am, Japan at 1.10pm and South Africa at 5.18pm.

The Cup quarter-finals start at 10.38am on Sunday while the Cup final will be played at 6.30pm.

Boivert optimistic

Former Fiji Rugby Union development officer Frank Boivert is adamant the Vodafone Fijian 7s side can win at the Cake Tin this weekend.

The Frenchman is optimistic despite Fiji being in a tough Pool B with South Africa, Australia and Japan.

“All the pools are tough and it is very difficult but there are some teams that Fiji is vastly superior to so I’m optimistic they should go through,”Boivert said.

Fiji played in seven finals in Wellington and won three times in 2000, 2006 and 2010.

Tags
FijiFiji SunWaisea Nasokia
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.