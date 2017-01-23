Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Labasa Town Council Answers 6 Mothers Prayer

January 23
Six market vendors rejoiced on Saturday after the Labasa Town Council rebuilt their food stalls which was burnt down last year in July.

The food stall is beside Shop N Save Supermarket in Labasa.

Olly Khan speaking on behalf of the other market vendors with tears in her eyes thanked the Labasa market manager Shalendra Chand for delivering his promise.

“Many mothers and grandmothers’ lives were affected when the stalls was allegedly burnt by someone,” Ms Khan said.

“Some of the vendors lost their cupboards and other kitchen items.

“They then made their living under a temporary shelter even during rainy days.

“We apologise for the many times we had been impatient, forcing the Labasa Town Council to speed up with the construction work.

“Even while the other vendors were late to pay their stall fees, you understood us and gave more time and we thank you for that.”

Selai Nailivaliva, a 67-year-old grandmother was also in tears.

“I am so happy to have my own space to sell food parcel,” Ms Nailivaliva of Batinikama said.

“Gone are the days where I have to worry about my food parcel wet in the rain and my feet covered with water.

“Thank you Labasa Town Council; this is like a New Year gift for six mothers.”

Mr Chand speaking on behalf of the Labasa Town Special Administrator told the market vendors that they care for them.

“It took us five months to construct this stall because we had to wait for the reports from Police and National Fire Authority,” Mr Chand said.

“We are happy to note that you helped the affected vendors by sharing your stalls so that they can continue to support their families.”

Mr Chand said the cost of the project was around $10,000.

Edited by Paula Tuvuki

Feedback:  shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

