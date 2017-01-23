Man Drowns At Taveuni Falls
Tavoro River Waterfalls Photo: Paul's Travel Pictures
January 23
15:05 2017
A 40 year old man is alleged to be the country’s latest drowning victim.
The victim was swimming at the Tavoro Water Falls in Taveuni yesterday afternoon when the incident occurred and efforts to revive him proved futile.
He was conveyed to the Taveuni Hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.
Investigations continue, and the drowning toll currently stands at 6 compared to 7 for the same period last year.
