Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

New Journey

New Journey
Sione Fa farewells Vodafone Fijian 7's skipper Osea Kolinisau at the FRU house yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.
January 23
11:55 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Winning the Wellington 7s is long overdue and the Vodafone Fijian 7s team aim to conquer this weekend.

Fiji last won at New Zealand’s capital in 2010 and new team manager Jone Niurua is confident the team will deliver after spending three weeks with the squad at the Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour.

“New coach Gareth Baber was determined to test the squad physically and mentally and they responded well. They are ready for this weekend and we will get the result we trained for,” Niurua said.

Fiji is in Pool B with South Africa, Australia and Japan.

This will be Niurua’s first stint as manager of a national team after being involved with the Fiji Navy and Suva rugby teams.

He also praised the work done by his predecessor Ropate Kauvesi.

“It has been challenging and I’ve had sleepless nights trying to get everything in order. The welfare of the players is paramount as they have a high expectation to deliver.

“I know Kauvesi did a great job and I must thank him for the brilliant job in the past three years laying the foundation which culminated in winning the World Sevens Series for two years in a row and the historic Olympic gold medal win last year.

The selection sees five players from the Fiji Barbarians team that played in the recent SUDAMERICA Tournament forcing their way into the side.

Mesulame Kunavula and Nacanieli Labalaba will make their debut, while Kalioni Nasoko, Amenoni Nasilasila and Alivereti Veitokani make a return to the side.

Retained from the last leg are Jasa Veremalua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Setareki Bituniyata, Nemani Nagusa, Jerry Tuwai, Osea Kolinisau, Samisoni Viriviri and Joeli Lutumailagi and Vatemo Ravouvou is also in the team.

Tags
FijiFiji SunPaulini Ratulailai
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.