Sione Fa farewells Vodafone Fijian 7's skipper Osea Kolinisau at the FRU house yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Winning the Wellington 7s is long overdue and the Vodafone Fijian 7s team aim to conquer this weekend.

Fiji last won at New Zealand’s capital in 2010 and new team manager Jone Niurua is confident the team will deliver after spending three weeks with the squad at the Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour.

“New coach Gareth Baber was determined to test the squad physically and mentally and they responded well. They are ready for this weekend and we will get the result we trained for,” Niurua said.

Fiji is in Pool B with South Africa, Australia and Japan.

This will be Niurua’s first stint as manager of a national team after being involved with the Fiji Navy and Suva rugby teams.

He also praised the work done by his predecessor Ropate Kauvesi.

“It has been challenging and I’ve had sleepless nights trying to get everything in order. The welfare of the players is paramount as they have a high expectation to deliver.

“I know Kauvesi did a great job and I must thank him for the brilliant job in the past three years laying the foundation which culminated in winning the World Sevens Series for two years in a row and the historic Olympic gold medal win last year.

The selection sees five players from the Fiji Barbarians team that played in the recent SUDAMERICA Tournament forcing their way into the side.

Mesulame Kunavula and Nacanieli Labalaba will make their debut, while Kalioni Nasoko, Amenoni Nasilasila and Alivereti Veitokani make a return to the side.

Retained from the last leg are Jasa Veremalua, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Setareki Bituniyata, Nemani Nagusa, Jerry Tuwai, Osea Kolinisau, Samisoni Viriviri and Joeli Lutumailagi and Vatemo Ravouvou is also in the team.