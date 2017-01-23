Asenaca Lorna Dibau

Police are requesting information regarding the whereabouts of 17-year-old Asenaca Lorna Dibau who went missing from her home in Raiwaqa on January 17.

Asenaca left home to enrol at her school however failed to return and a report was lodged at the Raiwaqa Police Station by her mother.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Asena is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

Alleged rapist on the run

Police are still hunting for a suspect who raped and assaulted a 23-year-old student at Holland Street, Suva.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident occurred on the morning of December 30, last year.

The victim was admitted at the Colonial Memorial War Hospital (CWM) before being discharged a week later.

Police are calling on those who have information on the case to call on 919.

Fire probe continues

National Fire Authority (NFA) is still investigating the fire which completely destroyed a five-bedroom farm house.

The incident happened between 8am to 9am in Rovadrau Road in Navua.

The farm house belongs to the Fijian High Commissioner to New Zealand Filimone Waqabaca.

NFA said they were yet to determine the cost of the damage.

Mr Waqabaca bought the farm house and five acres of land in 2004 and this caretaker and his family were looking after the ambassador’s farm house for the last six years.

During the incident the caretaker and his 10-year-old son were alone at home when the fire started, while his wife and daughter had gone to town to do back to school shopping.

They managed to escape the fire.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

