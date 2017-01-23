The Agriculture Ministry’s kicked off it’s distribution of seeds at Bilalevu in Sigatoka last week.

Ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Jitendra Singh began the handover of seeds to 14 farmers in the area last week.

The distribution is the commencement of the donation of five and half tonnes of seeds by the Government of India rough the Tropical Cyclone Winston assistance programme.

“The seed distributions have commenced and we are also happy to announce that there was a requirement for farmers to fill forms. We have now waived that requirement all we need is contact details for those who are picking up seeds, and have repeat request for seeds,” Mr Singh said.

“Right now we are in the process of assisting affected farmers, so this seed distribution has commenced for those affected farmers.

“We are arranging from other areas and we will be assisting with agro inputs and chemicals, fertilisers as farmers need it and we will also assist with debris clearing.

“If there is unwanted things on your farms and timber, logs we will assist with debris clearing as part of the assistance programme.

“Close to 7,700 farmers has been affected by the depression and we know who these farmers are and we will be utilising strategy.

“This is to ensure farmers that this assistance is available with the ministry and if you are in need of this assistance.”

He also stressed that farmers who have shown positive productivity would also be eligible for the scheme that was provided by the ministry.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

