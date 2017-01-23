Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Surgical Team To Service Northerners

January 23
11:00 2017
The Interplast Australia and New Zealand team will be making their annual visit to Labasa Hospital to facilitate general plastic and reconstructive surgical services and training.

This was confirmed by the Labasa Rotary Club president Rajneel Maharaj yesterday.

The team will be at the hospital from March 5 to 11.

Mr Maharaj said the Interplast medical team will conduct a consultation clinic on March 6 at 8:30am in the outpatient’s clinic at the Labasa Hospital.

“Plastic and reconstructive surgery will be performed at the Labasa Hospital from March 6-10,” Mr Maharaj said.

“Patients with conditions including hypospadias, cleft lip and palate, scarring from burns, hand injuries and tumours are urged to contact the surgical unit at the Labasa Hospital for an appointment.

“However, patients with common skin diseases or cosmetic conditions will be excluded from this consultation.”

He said the Interplast medical teams, funded by the Australian Government and Rotary Clubs in Australia and New Zealand, have been visiting Fiji since 1983 to provide free surgical intervention programmes to relieve people of disability.

“To date, 9047 consultations and 4927 life-changing procedures have been conducted in Fiji,” he said.

“The Labasa programme will be the 128th Interplast visit to Fiji.

Our club is very much committed in serving the people of the Northern Division and I hope people will make use of the free services provided by the team.”

The team will be led by surgeon Doctor David Ying and will include two surgeons, two anaesthetists and two nurses.

Edited by Paula Tuvuki

 

Feedback:  shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

