The Vanua o Nakovacake will be having its Open Day on January 25 and 26 at Navoci Village, Nadi.

The Open Day will be in line with a Special General Meeting (SGM) where their 2017 plans and objectives are laid out to its members.

They will also be discussing with members its 2017 budget and the ‘way forward’.

This was in conjunction with a household survey they conducted at the beginning of this year.

From the survey it was found that the rate of unemployment is a major issue.

Plans to utilise all resources will be discussed so the rate of unemployment can be reduced and they could also contribute to the economic growth of the nation.

The Secretary of the Nakovacake Development Trust, Anare Naivutevute said the Open Day would be an advantage as it would discuss issues that are arising in the villages

“The Fiji Government has already done a lot to assist unemployed youths in Fiji,” he said.

Mr Naivutevute said Nakovacake cannot always wait for miracles to happen but take bold steps and seize the opportunities to uplift the standard and welfare of their people.

“We are trying to utilise our resources (land) to the best and also taking into account the needs of our members (beneficiaries).

“In light of the Government’s stand on building a smarter Fiji, we are also trying to build a smarter and effective group of landowners.”

He said the household survey was done and issues were then brought out and it needed to be solved.

“The household survey was conducted throughout the whole Nadi area and reaching as far as Suva. This was for beneficiaries of the Vanua o Nakovacake,” he said.

“The data obtained from the survey has given us a picture on the status of our members and areas which we need to focus on and improve to lift the standard of living for our people.”

Edited by Paula Tuvuki

Feedback: nicolette.chambers@fijisun.com.fj