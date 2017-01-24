Stray animals.

The Ministry of Agriculture will carry out a stray animals’ campaign in various areas of Fiji to curb the growing problem of stray animals in public places.

The campaign will start this week and run throughout the year.

This will be conducted through the assistance of Divisional Commissioners, Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Police and Provincial Administration.

Livestock such as cattle, horses, goats and sheep caught will be sent to a designated pound of the Ministry of Agriculture until the owners claim their livestock. Animals not claimed within 10 days of pounding will be auctioned by the Ministry. Auctions will be advertised in the media.

Stray dogs will also be trapped during the campaign. Owners are requested to ensure dogs have valid (2017) dog licenses.

Animal owners requiring release of their animals will be requested to provide evidence of ownership and pay associated fees (including any licenses).

Owners of animals are advised to ensure that pets and livestock are properly secured within their premises.